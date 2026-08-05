Black Diamond: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.9…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.79. A year ago, they were trading at $2.73.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDTX

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