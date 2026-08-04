BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $34.2 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $570.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $561.7 million.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have dropped 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 76% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRBR

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