Axon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $29.4 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $29.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.88 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $904.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $868.3 million.

Axon shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $607.99, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXON

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