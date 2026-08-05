Atmos: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $242.7 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $242.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.43 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The natural gas utility posted revenue of $879.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Atmos expects full-year earnings to be $8.40 to $8.50 per share.

Atmos shares have climbed almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $172.20, a climb of almost 10% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATO

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