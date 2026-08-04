Ascent Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $670,000. On…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $670,000.

On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $25.7 million in the period.

Ascent Industries shares have fallen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.38, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACNT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.