Ardelyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.7 million in…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $120.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.87. A year ago, they were trading at $5.20.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARDX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.