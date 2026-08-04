Angel Oak: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.4 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 37 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $41.4 million in the period.

Angel Oak shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 4.5% in the last 12 months.

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