Amtech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, were 14 cents per share.

The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $22.5 million to $24 million.

Amtech shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.53, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASYS

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