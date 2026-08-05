American Coastal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings…

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 33 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $82.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75.1 million.

American Coastal shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.95, an increase of almost 7% in the last 12 months.

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