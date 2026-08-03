Ameresco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $9.7 million. The…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $9.7 million.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $515.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $448.6 million.

Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.2 billion.

Ameresco shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $22.73, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRC

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