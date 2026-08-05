Amdocs: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $62.2…

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $62.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Louis-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.84 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.94 to $2.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

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