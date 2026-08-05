Alto Ingredients: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.7…

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pekin, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $245.7 million in the period.

Alto Ingredients shares have risen 76% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.06, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

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