Alpha Teknova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million…

HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hollister, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The maker of reagents used by the biopharmaceutical industry posted revenue of $12.2 million in the period.

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