Alibaba: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.55 billion.

The Hong Kong-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $39.64 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.63 billion.

Alibaba shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BABA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BABA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.