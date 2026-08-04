Albany International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Albany International Corp. (AIN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $17.4…

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Albany International Corp. (AIN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $17.4 million.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The textile and composite maker posted revenue of $329.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Albany International expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $330 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Albany International shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 34% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIN

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