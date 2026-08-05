Akebia Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $8.9…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $8.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $49.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.29. A year ago, they were trading at $3.72.

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