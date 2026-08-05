Adma Biologics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $37.8 million.…

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $37.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ramsey, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The infectious disease drug developer posted revenue of $124.4 million in the period.

Adma Biologics expects full-year revenue in the range of $530 million to $560 million.

Adma Biologics shares have fallen 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.26, a decrease of 51% in the last 12 months.

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