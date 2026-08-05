Adient: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $25 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $25 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.93 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

Adient expects full-year revenue of $15 billion.

Adient shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 2.5% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADNT

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