ACI Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $31.8…

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $31.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhorn, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $430.4 million in the period.

ACI Worldwide expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $1.93 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIW

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