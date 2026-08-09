9 Stocks Jeff Bezos is Buying

Amazon.com Inc. (ticker: AMZN) founder and tech industry icon Jeff Bezos is closely followed for his forward-thinking approach — as…

Amazon.com Inc. (ticker: AMZN) founder and tech industry icon Jeff Bezos is closely followed for his forward-thinking approach — as well as his mammoth fortune that is north of $250 billion. So naturally, investors want to know which companies Bezos is investing in today.

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Unfortunately, this innovative entrepreneur does not publicly disclose a complete list of his private investments or provide a regular portfolio report. But many of Bezos’ investments have been made through Bezos Expeditions, his personal investment organization, and investors can get disclosures the same way they do for other investment firms including Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B).

While it would be a stretch to say all these stocks get the personal approval of Bezos at this precise moment in time, each company below has a documented connection to the business leader — and therefore is worth watching:

— Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

— Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

— Blue Origin

— Grail Inc. (GRAL)

— Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

— Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

— Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

— The Washington Post

— Workday Inc. (WDAY)

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Bezos was an early investor in Airbnb. In 2011, Airbnb raised a $112 million series B round that included Bezos among the new investors. Bezos Expeditions also currently lists Airbnb among its selected investments. Airbnb has since grown from a startup focused primarily on apartment and home sharing into a global travel platform. The stock is up strongly in 2026, with gains of more than 40% thanks in large part to recent earnings that showed a 17% revenue increase in Q2 and an increase to full-year revenue guidance.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Perhaps the most obvious company with the Bezos seal of approval, Amazon was founded by the entrepreneur in 1994, and he ran it until 2021, when he transitioned from CEO to executive chairman. Amazon’s 2026 proxy statement reported that Bezos owned roughly 950 million shares, representing 8.8% of the company — and about $240 billion in market value as of this writing. For those interested in tracking the fortunes of Bezos, there is perhaps no better proxy for that than AMZN stock.

Blue Origin

Blue Origin is not a publicly traded stock, but it is perhaps the most buzzworthy Bezos-backed company on this list. Bezos founded the aerospace company with the goal of developing reusable launch vehicles and expanding humanity’s access to space. Bezos has invested enormous sums in the firm, and he also became one of Blue Origin’s first astronauts when he flew aboard the company’s New Shepard spacecraft in 2021. Blue Origin remains private, so investors can’t buy shares through a conventional brokerage account. But given the recent Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) IPO in June, it’s worth watching Blue Origin to see if and when it, too, becomes a public company.

Grail Inc. (GRAL)

Grail is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer detection. Bezos Expeditions currently lists Grail among its selected investments, providing a direct and documented connection between the company and Bezos’ investment organization. That does not tell us how large his current position is, but it does show significant interest in the company through a public notice of investment. Grail is smaller than many of the other names on this list, valued at only about $3.5 billion, and it can be more volatile as a result. However, GRAL represents one of the most dynamic stocks in healthcare innovation.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

Remitly is also listed as a selected investment of Bezos Expeditions. The company provides digital remittance and financial services, primarily helping immigrants send money across international borders. Bezos participated in Remitly’s early funding rounds in 2012 and 2013, but it’s noteworthy that Remitly remains listed on the Bezos Expeditions website even after it has gone public — unlike other early-stage investments around the same time. Sticking with Remitly has been a wise move lately, as shares are up about 90% in 2026, but they still remain below the $43 offer price from back in 2021.

[Read: 10 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought and Sold]

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian is a slightly different case from other companies in this list because the Bezos connection comes through Amazon rather than Bezos Expeditions. Amazon has been a major Rivian shareholder and has worked with the EV maker on electric delivery vans for Amazon’s logistics network. The latest SEC filings show Amazon beneficially owned almost 160 million shares representing about 11% of the company. Given the ubiquity of Amazon delivery vans and the ever-increasing price of gasoline in 2026, it seems a reasonable bet that the two companies will remain tied up for the foreseeable future, too.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Bezos Expeditions was an early investor in Uber. When Uber announced a $32 million funding round in December 2011, the company identified Bezos Expeditions as one of the new investors. Uber stock remains listed as a selected investment on the Bezos Expeditions website, even as the ride-sharing leader went public in 2019. With shares up roughly 70% from their IPO price of $45, it’s a wise decision on the part of Bezos to stick with this company for the long haul.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post is another direct Bezos acquisition, rather than a conventional venture investment. In 2013, Bezos purchased the newspaper and related publishing assets for $250 million. The Post has faced many of the same challenges confronting traditional media companies, including declining print readership and pressure to build a sustainable digital business. But whatever one thinks of its recent performance or the efficacy of Bezos as an owner, there is no ambiguity about the ownership connection: The newspaper is a Bezos-owned business.

Workday Inc. (WDAY)

Workday is another company that was funded pre-IPO, announcing in 2011 that Bezos Expeditions participated in an $85 million financing round alongside leading institutional investors. Workday went public in 2012 and has since become a major provider of cloud-based human resources and financial management software, and Bezos Expeditions still lists the company as one of its points of pride. And why not, with shares up about 300% since they entered public markets and likely delivering even more dramatic returns in the future?

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9 Stocks Jeff Bezos is Buying originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/20/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.