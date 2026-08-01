1stdibs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The upscale online retailer posted revenue of $23.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, 1stdibs said it expects revenue in the range of $22 million to $22.9 million.

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