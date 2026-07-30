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Yum China: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2026, 5:08 AM

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $244 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 70 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The restaurant operator in China posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.06 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YUMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YUMC

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