XPO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — XPO, Inc. (XPO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $162 million. The…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — XPO, Inc. (XPO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $162 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The freight management company posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.28 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPO

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