Xcel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $586 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $586 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 93 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.61 billion.

Xcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.04 to $4.16 per share.

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