Wyndham: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $102 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The hotel and resort chain posted revenue of $375 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $403.9 million.

Wyndham expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.71 to $4.83 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WH

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