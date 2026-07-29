Woodward: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $146.7 million.

The Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWD

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