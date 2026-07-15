Winmark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.4 million in its second quarter.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.81.

The store concept franchisor posted revenue of $22 million in the period.

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