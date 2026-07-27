NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1827 1.1777 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1827 1.1777 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 167.00 160.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1348 3.0000 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7366 3.6289 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.9450 1.2150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 20.20 19.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 96.11 94.12 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1194 1.0325 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 407.50 407.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4900 4.4900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6750 3.6325 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.90 349.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.3000 12.4100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.8000 8.5425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7243 0.7559

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3050 6.3200

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7609 0.7480

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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