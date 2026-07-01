NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 142.25 143.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7831 2.8210 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3851 3.4221 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.35 16.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.28 90.15 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1532 1.1380 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 454.25 459.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9300 4.0000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8275 3.9250 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 322.00 322.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9700 11.1000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3325 7.4650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7443 0.7443

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0975 6.1925

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7077 0.7099

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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