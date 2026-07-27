What Is a Mega Backdoor Roth?

A mega backdoor Roth is a retirement savings strategy that lets some workers save far more in a Roth account…

A mega backdoor Roth is a retirement savings strategy that lets some workers save far more in a Roth account than the annual Roth IRA contribution limits allow. Unlike a standard backdoor Roth, it uses an eligible workplace 401(k) plan to move after-tax contributions into a Roth account. The strategy can be especially valuable for high-income earners who don’t qualify to contribute directly to a Roth IRA and want to build more tax-free retirement savings.

The benefit of a mega backdoor Roth is that it allows investors to move more retirement savings into a Roth account, where it can grow tax-free and be withdrawn tax-free in retirement if IRS requirements are met.

You may be able to use a mega backdoor Roth if you:

— Participate in a employer-sponsored 401(k) plan

— Your plan allows after-tax employee contributions

— Your plan permits in-plan Roth conversions or in-service rollovers to a Roth IRA

[READ: 10 Reasons to Save for Retirement in a Roth IRA]

From a standard Roth IRA to a mega backdoor Roth, there are multiple ways to save in a Roth account. Understanding how each option works can help you determine which strategy best fits your income and retirement goals.

Roth IRA

A Roth IRA allows your investments to grow tax-free, and qualified withdrawals are also tax-free in retirement. Unlike traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs don’t require minimum distributions during your lifetime. There are income limits attached to direct contributions to Roth IRAs, so some higher-income households are unable to contribute directly.

Backdoor Roth

A traditional backdoor Roth allows high-income earners to contribute after-tax money to a traditional IRA and then convert those funds to a Roth IRA. While this strategy allows you to work around the Roth IRA income limits, you’re still limited by the annual IRA contribution limit.

Mega Backdoor Roth

A mega backdoor Roth uses a workplace 401(k) plan to help investors move additional after-tax contributions into a Roth account.

If your employer’s plan allows after-tax contributions and Roth conversions or in-service rollovers, you may be able to save significantly more than the standard 401(k) employee contribution limit by taking advantage of the plan’s higher overall contribution limit.

“A mega backdoor Roth can be a powerful retirement planning strategy, especially for high-income earners who have already maximized their traditional 401(k) contributions or don’t qualify to make a Roth IRA contribution and are looking for additional tax-advantaged savings opportunities,” said Jeffrey Corliss, managing director at Hightower Signature Wealth in Westport, Connecticut, in an email. “The primary benefit is the ability to move a significant amount of after-tax dollars into a Roth account where future growth and qualified withdrawals can be tax-free.”

How Does a Mega Backdoor Roth Work?

In 2026, employees can contribute up to $24,500 to a 401(k) through payroll deductions. Workers age 50 and older can make an additional $8,000 catch-up contribution, for a total of $32,500. Those who turn 60, 61, 62 or 63 during the year can make a higher catch-up contribution of $11,250, for a total of $35,750.

However, the IRS allows much more to be contributed to a workplace retirement plan overall. In 2026, the total contribution limit for a 401(k), including employee contributions, employer contributions and after-tax contributions, is $72,000 before catch-up contributions. This higher limit is what makes a mega backdoor Roth possible for some workers.

“Many investors know they can contribute up to $24,500 into a pretax or Roth 401(k),” said Chris Kampitsis, managing partner at Barnum Financial Group’s SKG Team, in Elmsford, New York, in an email. “What many people don’t know is that the 401(k) container allows total annual contributions of up to $72,000. This is actually $80,000 for those 50-plus. So above and beyond your contribution and any employer contributions, there may be some space before hitting that larger cap.”

There is no income limit for using a mega backdoor Roth. This makes it an option for higher-income earners to build Roth savings.

[Read: How the New Roth Catch-up Rule Changes Retirement Saving for High Earners]

Benefits of a Mega Backdoor Roth

One of the biggest advantages of a mega backdoor Roth is the opportunity to accumulate much larger tax-free retirement savings.

If after-tax contributions remain inside a traditional 401(k), the investment earnings will generally be taxed as ordinary income when withdrawn. Converting those contributions into a Roth account allows future qualified growth and withdrawals to be tax-free.

“Having various funds with different tax consequences can provide flexibility when people withdraw funds,” Corliss said.

“The potential for Roth money to grow tax-free throughout retirement, be inherited by heirs income-tax free and then allowed to grow in an inherited Roth IRA income tax-free for up to an additional 10 years is a tremendous wealth-transfer opportunity,” Kampitsis said. Importantly for retirees, these tax-free withdrawals aren’t subject to required minimum distributions.

Does the One Big Beautiful Bill Affect a Mega Backdoor Roth?

“The One Big Beautiful Bill Act didn’t touch how the mega backdoor Roth strategy works directly,” Corliss said. He said the strategy continues to follow existing IRS rules around 401(k) contribution limits and Roth conversions, which determine how much workers can contribute and whether they can move after-tax contributions into a Roth account.

But the law may change how some investors think about Roth conversions. By extending lower individual tax rates and increasing the estate and gift tax exemption, it reduced some of the urgency behind converting traditional retirement funds to Roth accounts. At the same time, Roth accounts may become more appealing to investors focused on passing wealth to heirs.

Eric Gargus, tax director at Mowery & Schoenfeld in Chicago, said in an email that simply preserving the strategy may be one of the law’s biggest victories for retirement savers. “Passing the OBBBA without removing backdoor Roth conversions is probably the biggest win in itself, as eliminating these tools is always discussed when tax reform is on the table,” Gargus said.

[SEE: 7 New Taxes Retirees Face.]

Is a Mega Backdoor Roth Right for You?

A mega backdoor Roth can be an effective strategy if you have already maxed out your regular retirement contributions and want additional tax-free savings. However, not every employer plan allows after-tax contributions or Roth conversions.

“A mega backdoor Roth should rarely be viewed as a standalone decision,” Corliss said. “The strategy works best when evaluated within the context of a client’s broader retirement, tax and estate plan.”

Before moving forward, review your 401(k) plan documents or speak with your human resources department to determine whether your employer offers after-tax contributions and Roth conversion options. Since plan rules can vary, some financial professionals recommend working with both a financial advisor and tax professional to determine whether a mega backdoor Roth fits your long-term retirement plan.

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What Is a Mega Backdoor Roth? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/28/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.