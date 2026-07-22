Wex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $108.5 million. On…

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $108.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Maine-based company said it had net income of $3.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.08 per share.

The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $753.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $739.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Wex expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.45 to $5.65.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $733 million to $753 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Wex expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.68 to $20.08 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.9 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEX

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