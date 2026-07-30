Wesco International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $209 million. On a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $209 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $4.23. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.96 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $6.67 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.4 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WCC

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