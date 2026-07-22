Waste Connections: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $296.4 million.…

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $296.4 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $2.56 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.53 billion.

Waste Connections expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.02 billion to $10.05 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WCN

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