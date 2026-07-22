Wabtec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $395…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $395 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $2.33. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.76 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.60 to $10.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.3 billion to $12.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAB

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