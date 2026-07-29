Wabash: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.9 million…

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its second quarter.

The Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $417.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Wabash expects its results to range from a loss of 50 cents per share to a loss of 40 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $440 million to $460 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.