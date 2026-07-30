Virtu Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $150.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $150.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to $1.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $717.9 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $662 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIRT

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