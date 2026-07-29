Verisk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $228.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.98 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The insurance data provider posted revenue of $806.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $802.4 million.

Verisk expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSK

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