Value Line: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Value Line Inc. (VALU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Value Line Inc. (VALU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The investment research provider posted revenue of $8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.6 million, or $2.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.4 million.

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