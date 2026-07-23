Valley National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Valley National Bancorp (VLY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $170.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Valley National Bancorp (VLY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $170.9 million.

The New York-based bank said it had earnings of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The holding company for Valley National Bank posted revenue of $903.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $562.1 million, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $552 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLY

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