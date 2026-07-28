UPS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $604 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $604 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.76 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $22.83 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.75 billion.

UPS expects full-year earnings to be $7.22 per share, with revenue expected to be $91.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS

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