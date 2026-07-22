Univest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) — SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) — Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) on Wednesday reported net income of $23…

SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) — SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) — Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) on Wednesday reported net income of $23 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Souderton, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. posted revenue of $126.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $84.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

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