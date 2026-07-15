United: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $805 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $805 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.46. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $17.67 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.68 billion.

United expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $11 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.