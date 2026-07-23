United Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $131.4…

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $131.4 million.

The Charleston, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $456.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $324.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBSI

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