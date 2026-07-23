Union Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.99…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.99 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $3.36. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $3.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.20 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $6.86 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.65 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

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