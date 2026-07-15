Union Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.9 million…

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

The Morrisville, Vermont-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

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