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UBS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 29, 2026, 2:06 AM

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.8 billion in its second quarter.

The Zurich-based bank said it had earnings of 87 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $18.08 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.7 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBS

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