TransUnion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $143.4 million. On a per-share basis,…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $143.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.18 to $1.21.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.83 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.16 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRU

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