Tradeweb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $181.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $181.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $558.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $558.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $564 million.

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