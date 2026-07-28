TPG RE Finance Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 23 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $84.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34 million.

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