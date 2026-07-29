Tiptree: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported profit of $389.2 million in…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported profit of $389.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $10.30. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 17 cents per share.

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